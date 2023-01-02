FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three men face kidnapping charges after an incident that took place on Friday night, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9:50 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to the 3300 block of Cook Place Drive in Clemmons to conduct a welfare check.

At the scene, deputies said they then attempted to contact the victim by knocking on the door, and she quickly exited the home “screaming for help.”

Investigators said that while deputies were taking the victim away from the home, they discovered that she was being held inside the home against her own will prior to deputies’ arrival.

Deputies then entered the home to locate three suspects and took them into custody.

After the suspects were in custody, investigators “conducted a thorough consent search” and found two handguns that matched the description given by the victim, as well as marijuana.

Investigators said that this was not a random act of violence and that the people involved knew one another.

Ethan Ray Lunsford, 19, of Clemmons, is being charged with the following:

Felony second-degree kidnapping

Misdemeanor possession of marijuana

He is being held in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on a $15,000 secured bond.

Nyja Gano, 20, of Winston-Salem, is being charged with the following:

Felony second-degree kidnapping

He is being held in the detention center on a $20,000 secured bond.

John Harper Kaye, 19, of Clemmons, is being charged with the following:

Misdemeanor resist, delay, obstruct a public officer

Felony second-degree kidnapping

Kaye was also charged with “other outstanding legal processes” unrelated to the kidnapping charges. He is being held in the detention center on a $30,000 secured bond.