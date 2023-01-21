DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two separate undercover operations in Durham County resulted in several drugs and firearm seizures, along with two arrests.

The operations were conducted by the Sheriff’s Anti-Crime and Narcotics Unit.

In the first case, SAC/Narc investigators received tips from the public about suspicious behavior that looked like drug activity at 32-year-old Soren Adrianus Harmsen’s home along Rose Garden Lane in southwest Durham, deputies said.

Deputies began surveillance of Harmsen’s home and found evidence that he was using his apartment to sell illicit drugs, according to a news release. On Wednesday, while Harmsen was still under investigation, he was stopped for a violation while he was in his vehicle.

Items found during the search related to Soren Adrianus Harmsen, deputies said. Photo courtesy: Durham County Sheriff’s Office

Items found during the search related to Uriel Fernandez, deputies said. Photo courtesy: Durham County Sheriff’s Office

During the traffic stop, the patrol deputy smelled marijuana coming from the car, deputies said. He conducted a search of the vehicle and found a bag of marijuana and a handgun under the driver’s seat.

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators searched Harmsen’s home.

Deputies found and seized:

3,744.1 grams of marijuana

162 hits of LSD

47.4 grams of MDMA

6.19 grams of cocaine

296.68 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

71 THC cartridges

919.1 grams of THC wax

82 bags of THC edibles

$55,000 in cash

9mm SigSaur MPX Pistol

300 Blackout SigSaur MCX Rifle

Mossberg 500 12 Gauge Shotgun

Glock 19

9mm FN Sub-Compact Pistol

Safariland Protech Ballistic Body Armor

Harmsen was arrested and charged with trafficking in MDA/MDMA, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, trafficking in LSD, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver scheduled I substance, MSDP of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

He posted a $150,000 secured bond and was released from jail Thursday.

In the second and separate incident, SAC/Narc investigators became aware of drug activity being conducted by a Durham resident. They began observing Uriel Fernandez, 20, the news release said.

Fernandez was seen by investigators selling marijuana from his home and throughout the county, according to deputies.

On Thursday, a search warrant was executed where drugs, cash and an illegally modified AR pistol were seized.

Deputies found and seized:

886.8 grams of marijuana

$2,411

Modified 7.62 AR pistol

On Thursday, Fernandez was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwell/place/vehicle for controlled substances and possessing a weapon of mass destruction.

He is being held in the Durham County Detention Center without bond.