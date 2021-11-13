Sheriff: Armed man captured in Florida after carjacking, kidnapping 2 teens in South Carolina

CHESTER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two teenagers escaped an armed man after deputies say they were kidnapped at gunpoint from a gas station Sunday night in Clinton.

The incident began about 9 p.m. Sunday when the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said two teenagers were fueling their 2012 Chevy Camaro at a Pilot gas station in Laurens County and a man, later identified as Curtis Tompkins, of Greenwood, approached them asking for a ride.

The suspect showed the teens a large sum of cash, and the teens agreed to give him a ride. After a short while, Tompkins pulled out a gun, took one of their cellphones and began ordering them around.

Deputies said the two teens claimed that Tompkins threatened to hurt them before eventually ordering them to stop at a QT gas station in Richburg to refuel.

After stopping at the QT, Tompkins reportedly took control of the vehicle and drove to Mountain Gap Road, toward Highway 97. While traveling along the road, the suspect stopped the vehicle and ordered one of the teens to step out of the car, and ordered the other to stay.

Both teens, instead, fled from the vehicle, deputies said, and Tompkins reportedly then drove away in their Camaro.

The next day, deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of Mountain Gap Road and Highway 97 in reference to two teens knocking on doors in the area, saying they were just carjacked and kidnapped, and seeking help.

An official investigation was launched, and on Thursday, the stolen Chevy was located in Florida. After a short police chase, Tompkins was arrested in Putnam County.

Tompkins is currently being held in the Putnam County Florida Detention Center awaiting extradition to South Carolina. CCSO has charged Tompkins with attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping, carjacking, pointing and presenting a firearm, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Tompkins has additional pending charges in Putnam County, Florida.