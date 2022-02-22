Sheriff: Drug dealer charged after overdose death in North Carolina

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A North Carolina man is facing charges after a person was found dead from a Fentanyl overdose last month, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the investigation began after a person was found dead in a bathroom of a home on Miller Farm Road west of Statesville on January 13.

Drug paraphernalia was present in the home, leading deputies to believe the death may have been related to narcotics.

Detectives interviewed the person’s family and associations and learned he had overdosed on fentanyl just days before his death, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators received search warrants for his cell phone records and social media counts which they said revealed conversations about drug transactions.

A Medical Examiner’s Office determined he had died from an overdose of Fentanyl.

Iredell County detectives said they were able to identify 25-year-old Kenneth Ty Parent as the person who sold the narcotics that caused the man’s death.

Authorities said undercover investigators were able to make multiple purchases of illegal drugs from Parent.

The suspect was arrested on Friday and served with Felony Death by Distribution, Three Counts of Felony Trafficking of an Opiate, Six Counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Six Counts of Felony Sell and Deliver Schedule an I Controlled Substance.

“Dealers need to be put on notice, we will target you with information we receive from the community, by conducting undercover surveillance operations, performing undercover purchases, sharing information with other law enforcement agencies, carrying out suspect round-ups, and conducting investigations like this,” said Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Parent was given a $650,000 secured bond.