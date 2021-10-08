Sheriff: Grandmother wanted for abducting 4-year-old in N.C., on the run since June

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who abducted her 4-year-old grandson and has been evading deputies since June.

According to the sheriff’s office, Justin Antwan Tillman, 4, was taken by his maternal grandmother, Johannah Lavonne Tillman, and has not been seen in-person since June 14, 2021.

A Lincoln County Judge ordered Johanna Tillman to return the boy to his biological mother by 12 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. The child was not returned and the judge issued an order for arrest for Tillman.

Tillman has been evading law enforcement and her whereabouts are unknown, the sheriff’s office said. She drives a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban with the NC plates TEP 3945.

Justin Tillman is described as a Black male, 3’5″ tall, weighing 51 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Johanna Tillman is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050 or 704-735-8202.