BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of raping and strangling a person in Alamance County, North Carolina.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, investigators began to look into a report of a sexual assault on Nov. 8 where a victim said they were forced to engage in sexual acts and were strangled by Austin Neal Gwynn, 24, of Burlington.

Gwynn was arrested on Monday, charged with one count of felony second-degree forcible rape and one count of felony assault by strangulation.

Gwynn was not granted a bond.