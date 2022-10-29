NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A man died after jumping from an overpass during a Friday night traffic stop in North Charleston, according to deputies.

A deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle at about 10:30 p.m. on the Ashley Phosphate Road overpass for traffic violations.

During the stop, authorities said a passenger from the vehicle ran to the side of the overpass and jumped into the westbound lanes of I-26.

He was hit by several vehicles.

“EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene,” a CCSO spokesman said.

Deputies said the man had active arrest warrants. The sheriff’s office has requested an investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

All westbound lanes of I-26 were closed until 6:00 a.m.

The victim has not yet been identified.