Sheriff says man who killed a driver on South Carolina road shot in self defense

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man who killed a driver on Southport Rd. shot in self defense, according to an update from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

The incident happened on Aug. 5 at about 6:30 a.m. on Southport Rd. (Hwy 295).

Firefighters found a vehicle and found a man who had been shot inside the vehicle. That person was deceased. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Travis Antonio Draper, 41, of Pacolet.

According to Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright, a man pulled up alongside the victim at a red light and got into a verbal altercation about being too close to the vehicle.

The light changed and both traveled down Southport Rd. at increased speeds and drove aggressively past others on the roadway.

Surveillance video shows Draper chasing the other man through the intersection of South Avenue, passing and striking an uninvolved vehicle, the sheriff said. Draper pulled a pistol and pointed it at the other man.

The other man saw Draper pulling a gun, and shot Draper, Sheriff Wright said. Draper was shot in the armpit area, further proving he was pointing a gun.

The other man fled and drove to work, which is not against the law as of now, according to the sheriff.

He called his wife and they got attorneys, who reached out the sheriff’s office. Both the sheriff’s office and solicitor’s office concluded the man committed no crime and shot in self defense. There is no code of laws to press charges.

“I don’t like it when two people have road rage…evidence shows Draper was the aggressor,” Sheriff Wright said. This is very tragic. We don’t like these cases…both of them were certainly responsible for what the end result was but it don’t make it no better for the Draper family.”

Wright continued to say the sheriff’s office is working with the solicitor’s office, as he believes someone should legally have to remain on scene when shooting in self defense.