Sheriff: South Carolina woman wanted after child tests positive for illicit drugs at birth

State - Regional

by: Ciara Lankford

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Madelynn Jade Shackelford, 29, via YCSO

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The York County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who is wanted for unlawful neglect of a child.

According to deputies, Madelynn Jade Shackelford, 29, is wanted after her child tested positive for illicit drugs at birth.

Shackelford is described as a white woman, 5’6″ tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen near Jim McCarter Road in Clover and could possibly be in the Fort Mill area, deputies said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 803-628-3059.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories