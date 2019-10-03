Sheriff: Teens found with stolen gun, ammo at SC high school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say two teens have been charged with bringing a stolen gun and ammunition to their high school.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department tells reporters that the Richland Northeast High School students, ages 14 and 15, were arrested Wednesday after an administrator notified a school resource officer.

A sheriff’s department statement says one student had the pistol, which was reported stolen out of Richland County, and the other student had the gun’s ammunition and magazine.

It says the teens are being held at a juvenile wing of a detention center on charges including carrying a weapon on school grounds. Authorities didn’t immediately say if they have a motive for why the Columbia teens brought the weapon and ammunition to school.

