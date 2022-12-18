NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston County deputies are investigating an incident that left one with gunshot wounds early Saturday morning.

According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to a reported gunshot injury at a mobile home park on West Montague Avenue just after 2 a.m. on Saturday.

The victim told detectives that she was shot at a party, then someone drove her to Mundy’s Mobile Home Park and dropped her off.

Reports said the woman knocked on the door of a nearby home and told the resident she had been shot. The resident called 911. That’s when CCSO and EMS responded.

The victim was transported to Trident Medical Center for a gunshot wound to the leg.

She could not provide details of the crime scene location or a description of the shooter. No arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the CCSO at 843-202-1700.