CHEROKEE, S.C. (WSPA) — A Cherokee County sheriff’s deputy and a K9 were hospitalized Sunday morning after a crash, according to Sheriff Steve Mueller.

The deputy is expected to be OK, and the K9 was being treated at an emergency vet clinic, Mueller said.

The intersection of Logan Street and Buford Street was closed after the crash, which is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.