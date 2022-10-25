CHARLESTON, SC. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is recognizing one of their deputies for the work he has done recently to reduce crime in the community.

Deputy Tanner Buller has been busy over the past three months. In that short time, CCSO said that Buller recovered four stolen vehicles worth more than $100,000.

Buller helped put a Hanahan homicide suspect behind bars when he recovered a stolen handgun during a traffic stop, which led investigators to the suspect.

That was one of many arrests Buller made this quarter. He also captured seven fugitives and made 15 felony arrests, according to CCSO.

Buller was named CCSO’s Deputy of the Quarter for his “exemplary dedication to the citizens of Charleston County.”