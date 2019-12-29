Sheriff’s office: Couple in Robeson County dead after ‘murder-suicide’

LUMBERTON AREA, NC (WBTW) – A husband and wife are dead Sunday following what investigators call a ‘murder-suicide.’
Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Robert Bessie Road just outside of Lumberton Sunday morning, according to Major Damien McLean.
That’s where he said they found the bodies of a husband, 66, and wife, 62. Major McLean said the man shot his wife before shooting himself.
The department’s homicide division is investigating this case. Count on News13 as more details emerge.
