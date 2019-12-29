Sheriff’s office: Elderly man, wife in Robeson County dead after ‘murder-suicide’

LUMBERTON AREA, NC (WBTW) – An elderly man and his wife are dead Sunday following what investigators call a ‘murder-suicide.’

Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Robert Bessie Road just outside of Lumberton Sunday morning, according to Major Damien McLean.

That’s where he said they found the bodies of an elderly man and his wife. Major McLean said the man shot his wife before shooting himself.

The department’s homicide division is investigating this case. Count on News13 as more details emerge.