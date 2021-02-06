Sheriff’s Office names new police dog after fallen officer

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in South Carolina has named its newest police dog after a fallen officer who even after being mortally wounded kept shooting at a gunman to keep him from firing at other officers.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says K-9 Kilo joined the agency earlier this month. Deputies say the dog is named for sheriff’s Cpl. Andrew Gillette, whose radio call sign was Kilo-8.
The new police dog is trained to find drugs, track suspects and help apprehend them.
Gillette was killed in February 2020 as he served an eviction notice.
