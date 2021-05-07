DEVELOPING: SLED investigating deputy-involved shooting in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The York County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy-involved shooting took place Friday afternoon. No deputies were injured in the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office says officers were dispatched to the 300 block of E. Hwy 324 just southwest of Rock Hill around 2:15 p.m. where a shooting took place.

The Sheriff’s Office says the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called in to investigate, per protocol.

No additional details have been released at this time.