Aubrey Zanders was shot outside of his home on December 2018

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in solving a homicide case from four years ago.

CCSO is looking for any information about the murder of 39-year-old Aubrey Zanders, a man who was shot and killed on Dec. 27, 2018, outside his West Ashley home.

Zanders was taking out the trash when “it’s believed” he encountered people attempting to break into a storage area before he was shot, investigators said.

He was then taken to an area hospital where he later died. Zanders was able to describe one of the assailants as a black male with dreads before his death.

No arrests have been announced.

Anyone with relevant information about the case is asked to contact CCSO at 843-743-7200 or Detective Goldstein at 843-670-1183.