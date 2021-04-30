‘She’s staying with us’: Gov. Cooper adopts dog with special needs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — The Cooper family just got four legs, one nose and quite a few tail wags bigger.

North Carolina’s First Family have adopted Violet, a special needs dog, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday on Twitter. The family brought her home last month from the Wake County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals after Violent, who has seizures and problems with her back legs, was having a tough time getting adopted.

“After visiting two neurologists, we still don’t have an answer,” the post reads. “But we do have an answer for what happens next for Violent. She’s staying with us.”

The post said that Violet “continues to blossom and grow every day.”

“We love watching her frolicking in the garden, playing with the sprinklers, and napping anywhere she sees fit,” the post reads. “We may not know what her future holds, but we know she’ll be spending it with her new family.”