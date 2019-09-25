‘She’s worried about a dead battery instead of her child’: NC man furious after finding baby left unattended in vehicle

GARNER, NC (WNCN/WBTW) – A video posted by a Garner, North Carolina man showing an infant left in a car has been shared thousands of times on Facebook.

That same man, also a dad, is furious that the baby was left unattended in a car while he was out running errands.

Macon Jones was making a routine trip to the LKQ Junkyard in Clayton to pick up some car parts when he found a baby.

“I said, ‘Oh my God, this is a baby,’” Jones said.

His first reaction was to take the baby out of the car, but he decided for his own protection to wait.

He also began taking a video on his cellphone.

“Sometimes a Good Samaritan can end up in a bad way,” Jones said. “I looked over the baby. I noticed it was conscious all the windows were down he was alert he was moving and I was talking to the baby.”

Jones went to find the baby’s mother.

He says what worried him the most was her reaction. He says the mother didn’t seem worried, she seemed annoyed and told him she was busy fixing her battery.

“I have made numerous mistakes in my life and I can guarantee you that would ever be one of my mistakes, of leaving a child, an infant, a 6-month-old in a car that could’ve easily been snatched away, put in sex slavery and she would’ve had no idea,” Jones said. “She’s worried about a dead battery instead of her child.”

Jones says he was up all last night worrying about the baby.

“I think that God put me here at the right time at the right place because she was not in no hurry, as you could tell, as she figured out her baby was in the car it was of no concern to her,” Jones said. “So, there’s no telling even how long the baby was in the car before I pulled up. This baby better not slip through the cracks because I’m on it and I will call them until I get answers about that baby.”

News13’s sister station CBS 17 tried to track down the mother, but could not get a hold of her. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is aware of this incident and they are investigating.

LATEST STORIES: