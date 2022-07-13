MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was taken into custody Wednesday after police in Mount Pleasant received what they described as a “weapons call.”

Officers responded at about 12:30 p.m. to a location on Founders Way after receiving reports that a person in a bullet-resistant vest had fired multiple shots.

“Once officers made contact, the person followed their instructions, and was taken into custody without incident,” said Inspector Don Calabrese with the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Inspector Calabrese said no one was injured and the person was taken in for a medical evaluation.

Officers went door-to-door in the surrounding area to check on neighbors and ensure no one was injured.

Officials said there was no threat to the public.