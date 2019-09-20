Shooting at student housing complex puts SC State University on lock down

ORANGEBURG, SC (WBTW) – A shooting at a student housing complex has put South Carolina State University on lock down overnight.

CBS affiliate WLTX reports that shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday, a campus-wide email and text alert was sent from the university. The alert said the shooting happened around Building K at Hugine Suites. The alert also asked students to shelter in place and avoid the area until further notice.

Screenshot of text alert from SC State University (credit: WLTX)

Hugine Suites is a co-ed housing complex that has a capacity of about 755 students, according to SCSU’s website.

