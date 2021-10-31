Police find 2 men shot to death in Robeson County

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — Two men were found men dead in Robeson County on Saturday after officers were called to investigate a possible shooting, Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards said.

Fairmont police responded about 7:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Leesville Road. When officers arrived, they found one man dead inside a vehicle and the second man dead outside the vehicle, Edwards said.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation. There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairmont Police Department at 910-628-9766 ext 224 or 910-628-5115. Count on News13 for updates.