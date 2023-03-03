ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) — A South Carolina State University student was injured in an overnight shooting being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

University officials said a male student was treated at a hospital for an injury that was not believed to be life-threatening after a shooting at Hugine Suites. It happened at about 12:30 a.m.

University police, SLED, the Orangeburg Police Department, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the reported shooting.

The campus community was placed on lockdown while police searched for a suspect, according to Allie Harris-Beeks, a communications specialist for SC State.

“By approximately 1:25 a.m., the lockdown was lifted after authorities determined there was no threat to the campus community,” Harris-Beeks said.

No additional information was immediately available about the suspect or the shooting.