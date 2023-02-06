ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting Sunday night at the Executive Inn left one man dead and another injured.

According to Rocky Mount police, at about 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the motel at 1821 North Wesleyan Boulevard. They found a 58-year-old man and a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

The younger man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The older man was taken to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

(Darran Todd/CBS 17)

Anybody with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department.