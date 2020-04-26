Shooting under investigation in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) – Someone was shot Saturday night in Laurinburg, according to police.

The shooting happened on Kennedy Street, according to Laurinburg Police Chief Darwin Williams.

Chief Williams said there is no update on the victim’s condition at this time. Laurinburg PD is investigating the incident now.

He added that more information will be released as things develop. Count on News13 to bring you those updates.

