Live Now
1.5 million masks coming to healthcare professionals in South Carolina

Shooting under investigation in Laurinburg

State - Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) – Someone was shot Saturday night in Laurinburg, according to police.

The shooting happened on Kennedy Street, according to Laurinburg Police Chief Darwin Williams.

Chief Williams said there is no update on the victim’s condition at this time. Laurinburg PD is investigating the incident now.

He added that more information will be released as things develop. Count on News13 to bring you those updates.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories