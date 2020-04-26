LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) – Someone was shot Saturday night in Laurinburg, according to police.
The shooting happened on Kennedy Street, according to Laurinburg Police Chief Darwin Williams.
Chief Williams said there is no update on the victim’s condition at this time. Laurinburg PD is investigating the incident now.
He added that more information will be released as things develop. Count on News13 to bring you those updates.
Latest Headlines
- Shooting under investigation in Laurinburg
- Led by LSU, Alabama, SEC players dominate remote NFL draft
- LIVE: 1.5 million masks coming to healthcare professionals in South Carolina
- A warm and sunny end to the weekend
- Florence businesses reopen following Gov. McMaster’s okay