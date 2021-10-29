Shooting victim found dead inside South Carolina grocery store

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following a Friday night shooting in North Charleston.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting just before 8:10 p.m. and located a victim dead inside Piggly Wiggly off Otranto Road.

Several witnesses provided a description of the suspect.

Officers responded to an address on Adeline Street shortly after “regarding information on a possible suspect,” according to officials.

A person was detained and his involvement is being investigated.

No other details were provided. An investigation is ongoing.