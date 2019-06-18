Shooting victim wounded, unable to speak to police in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) Police in Lumberton tell News13 they found a shooting victim Monday night.

It happened in the area of C Avenue and Pate Street. Police say they were dispatched to that area and found, Clarence Graham, 31, of Spruce Street. Graham had been shot.

Police say officers tried to speak to Graham, but he could not provide details because of his injury.

He was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for treatment, then transferred to another hospital for more treatment and evaluation, according to police. Investigators say they secured the area where Graham was found and interviewed witnesses and neighbors.

Police in Lumberton want anyone with information about what happened to call Detective Evan Whitley at 910-671-3845.

