CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A wild shootout in East Charlotte — with dozens of shots rapidly fired in broad daylight — was caught on camera.

It’s an extremely dangerous scene that’s been playing out all too often on Charlotte streets lately. Stray bullets struck a home and a car in this case.

It is unclear if the two involved knew they were going to fire shots, but before bullets started to fly police said the two suspects made sure they were armed.

In the newly released video from April 30, two juveniles were in a store on the 5700 block of Wyalong Drive. They were purchasing items, but one of the boys is seen adjusting a weapon in the waistband of his pants. Then, another male comes into the store and at the register hands a gun to the other male.

As the two were leaving the store, there was a dark-colored vehicle driving in the parking lot. The two see the car, and then investigators said that’s when the shooting started.

“The back window was down, there wasn’t any gun shown but then you see the suspects pull out an assault rifle and begin to lay rounds down towards the victim’s vehicle, ultimately striking the victim two times,” said CMPD Detective Dabbin Brathwaite.

Investigators said the incident could have been a lot worse. The victim was shot twice in the rear-end. CMPD arrested one of the juveniles, but they are still searching for the second teen.