CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The captain of a shrimp boat was injured Sunday after his vessel, which participated in the annual Blessing of the Fleet Festival in Mount Pleasant, caught fire and sank.

Mount Pleasant Fire Department crews responded at 12:59 p.m. to a dock off Bennett Street after the boat known as The Bridget caught fire. The captain was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina.

After the fire started, the boat’s captain tried to control it and eventually steered the boat into the mud near the shoreline, fire officials said. When fire crews arrived, they found the captain in the mud, got him onto shore and took him to the hospital.

Rocky Magwood, a fourth-generation Charleston shrimper, said he parked his shrimp boat and rushed back in a smaller outboard to help. He pulled the captain’s son from the water while firefighters retrieved everyone else.

He said the boat’s captain suffered burns to his hands.

The U.S. Coast Guard is handling the investigation.