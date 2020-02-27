Silver Airways to begin non-stop flights from Charleston to Orlando, Tampa, Ft. Lauderdale

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston International Airport on Wednesday announced new nonstop flights from Charleston to Orlando, Tampa and Ft. Lauderdale will begin this spring.

Silver Airways will launch new flights to three Florida airports on May 21st.

The Ft. Lauderdale-based carrier will begin daily service to Orlando International Airport, with those planes continuing service to Key West. Flights to Tampa International will operate three days per week and flights to Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International will operate four days per week.

To celebrate the new nonstop service, Silver is offering fares from $69* available at silverairways.com for a limited time for travel through September 30, 2020, for ticketing before March 18, 2020.

“We are thrilled to introduce low fares and nonstop service between South Carolina’s most iconic city and three favorite Sunshine State destinations with Silver Airways’ safe, reliable and customer-friendly service,” said Silver Airways Senior Vice President Commercial and Finance Pedro Motta.

Operating from its hubs in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa, Silver Airways boasts the most routes within Florida and between Florida and the Bahamas, according to the Charleston International Airport.

Orlando – Charleston:

o Daily nonstop service.

o The only nonstop travel option between Charleston and Central Florida.

o Continuing service to Key West.

Fort Lauderdale – Charleston:

o Four times weekly nonstop service will greatly enhance flight options to/from South Florida.

Tampa – Charleston:

o Three times weekly nonstop service.

o Silver will be the only airline operating this route.

“It is exciting to welcome Silver Airways to Charleston International and begin this partnership. Silver’s arrival represents a milestone for our airport, as we will now offer the good people of our region service on ten airlines,” said Paul G. Campbell, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Charleston County Aviation Authority. “Silver is a strong regional airline with an extensive network. Their new service will not only expand our options to Ft. Lauderdale, they are opening the door to new markets in Tampa, Orlando and beyond.”

Silver will introduce the 70-passenger ATR-600 aircraft for the Charleston flights. The new planes are specifically designed for short-haul markets, but with the same look, feel and customer amenities of larger jetliners.