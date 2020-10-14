Silver Airways to launch non-stop flights from Charleston to Orlando, Tampa and Ft. Lauderdale this fall

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nonstop flights from the Lowcountry to the Sunshine state will get a little easier when Silver Airways returns to Charleston International Airport this fall.

The airline announced service from Charleston to three destinations in Florida earlier this year, but many flights were halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Silver Airways will resume local service with nonstop flights to Orlando, Tampa, and Ft. Lauderdale on November 23rd.

The Ft. Lauderdale-based carrier will begin service to Orlando International Airport three days per week, with those planes continuing service to Key West. Flights to Tampa International will operate three days per week and flights to Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International will operate two days per week.

“We are thrilled to introduce low fares and nonstop service between South Carolina’s most iconic city and three favorite Sunshine State destinations with Silver Airways’ safe, reliable and customer-friendly service,” said Silver Airways Senior Vice President Commercial and Finance Pedro Motta.

“Establishing these new and expanded routes is a win-win for Floridians and Charleston area residents alike,” said Elliott Summey, Chief Executive Officer of Charleston County Aviation Authority. “Silver is a strong regional airline with an extensive network. Their new service will not only expand our options to Ft. Lauderdale, they are opening the door to new markets in Tampa, Orlando and beyond.”

Silver Airways’ Orlando (MCO) – Charleston (CHS) service effective November 23, 2020:

Departure Arrival Frequency Orlando – Charleston 3:10 pm 4:45 pm M/F Charleston – Orlando 12:45 pm 2:20 pm M/F

Departure Arrival Frequency Orlando – Charleston 2:20 pm 4:15 pm Wed Charleston – Orlando 12:15 pm 1:50pm Wed

Silver Airways’ Fort Lauderdale (FLL) – Charleston (CHS) service effective November 23, 2020:

Departure Arrival Frequency Fort Lauderdale – Charleston 10:00 am 12:10 pm M/F Charleston – Fort Lauderdale 5:20 pm 7:30 pm M/F

Silver Airways’ Tampa (TPA) – Charleston (CHS) service effective November 23, 2020:

Departure Arrival Frequency Tampa – Charleston 11:00 am 12:45 pm M/F Charleston – Tampa 1:15 pm 3:00 pm M/F

Departure Arrival Frequency Tampa – Charleston 9:55 am 11:40 am Wed Charleston – Tampa 4:50 pm 6:35 pm Wed

The Silver Airways fleet is comprised of state-of-the-art aircraft with reliable, fuel-efficient turbo-prop engines. Silver will operate its ATR 42-600 46 seat and ATR72-600 70 seat aircraft for the Charleston flights.