Silver Alert canceled for Lumberton man

UPDATE: The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has canceled the Silver Alert for Harley Lenwood Branch at the request of the Lumberton Police Dept.

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Lumberton who is believed to have dementia or cognitive impairment.

Harley “Ted” Lenwood Branch, 73, was last seen wearing a black hat, black shirt, black jacket, white socks and black shoes. He has gray/black hair, brown eyes, and is about 5-foot 10-inches tall and weighs around 221 pounds.

Branch was last seen at 2365 Pruitt St., Lumberton. He has a 2017 Black Honda Accord with a NC license plate of EFN6765.

Anyone with information about Harley Lenwood Branch should call the Lumberton Police Dept at 910-671-3845.