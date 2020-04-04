Silver Alert issued for missing Beaufort County, NC man

BLOUNTS CREEK, N.C. (WNCT) – The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, Tristan Issac Jones.

Jones is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He was last seen at 91 Camp Hardee Rd. in Blounts Creek wearing black sweatpants and brown shoes.

Jones is a 21-year-old, black male who stands 5’8” tall and weighs 135 lbs. He is reported having short black hair and brown eyes.

Jones’ direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone with information about Tristan Issac Jones should call Deputy Boyd at the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 252-946-0101.

