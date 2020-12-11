Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered 18-year-old Lumberton woman

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Silver Alert was issued Friday for a missing, endangered Lumberton woman who is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

18-year-old Nona Belle Strickland was reported missing by the Lumberton Police Department. Strickland is 5’3″, 230 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

Strickland was last seen on Roberts Avenue in Lumberton, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Bullock with the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.