Missing, endangered Robeson County man found safe after Silver Alert issued

UPDATE: The missing, endangered Robeson County man has been found safe after a Silver Alert was issued Monday, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW:

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing and endangered man from Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Jeffery Franklin Solomon, 59, is believed to have dementia or another cognitive impairment and was last seen on Winona Avenue in Lumberton, according to officials.

Solomon is 5’9″ and 160 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. News13 is working to obtain a photo. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.