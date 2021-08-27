Sixth person found dead after severe flooding in North Carolina

Flooding damages homes and businesses in Canton after storms. (Photo: A Shot Above – Aerial Photography/ Videography of Western North Carolina)

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — Search teams in Haywood County, North Carolina, have found the body of a sixth person who died during severe flooding caused remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.

WSPA previously reported 5 people dead and one person still unannounced for on Aug. 22. As of Friday, the final victim, John Krolak, of Cruso, was located.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Mrs. Krolak and to all the families of those whose lives were lost during this tragic flooding. Our hearts grieve together for the lives, homes, and livelihoods lost in this disaster. Together we seek comfort and healing and hope for the future,” said Haywood County Sheriff Greg Christopher.

Officials said with he recovery of Krolak, the search portion of the Tropical Storm Fred response has concluded, while the recovery process that has been underway since late last week continues.