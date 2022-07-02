HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A skunk in North Carolina is the fourth animal in the state to test positive for rabies this year, health officials said.

Officials said a woman in Hillsborough in Orange County found the skunk in an area with her dog and livestock, which were exposed. She contacted animal control, which removed the skunk for rabies testing.

A veterinarian from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will evaluate the livestock, according to a release. Because the dog had a rabies vaccination, it would get a booster shot within four days.

Veterinarians said the four-day window applies to any dog, cat or ferret with a valid vaccination history when there’s a “reasonable suspicion of exposure.” Unvaccinated cats or dogs must be euthanized or quarantined for up to four months. Ferrets would need to be quarantined for six months.

According to North Carolina law, dogs, cats and ferrets older than 4 months must have a current and valid rabies vaccination at all times.

Orange County officials said anyone whose pet comes in contact with an animal that might be considered a rabies carrier should contact animal control immediately at 919-942-PETS (7387). In the event the contact is after business hours, you should call 911.