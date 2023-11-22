COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The son of Colleton County court clerk Rebecca Hill was arrested Tuesday by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, which says it is investigating reports of misconduct.

Jeff Hill, the county’s administration’s technology director, was booked into the Colleton County Detention Center. Solicitor Duffie Stone of the 14th circuit requested the SLED investigation of Hill on Sept. 8, officials said.

No specific details about why he was arrested have been provided. All SLED findings will be referred to the agency’s public integrity unit.

Rebecca Hill has been accused of jury tampering by lawyers representing convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh.