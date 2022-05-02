

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting Sunday night in Colleton County.

Deputies and agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division responded to the 300 block of Perkins Path near Jacksonboro. Details about the shooting are limited.

SLED is called in to investigate a shooting when it involves a member of law enforcement.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said the officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave until the investigation has been completed.

