COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — An investigation is underway after five people were shot Friday night during an altercation in Colleton County.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the shooting took place about 11:30 p.m. on Logan Farm Road.

Initial 911 calls reported that one person shot had been shot. It was upgraded to two people while crews were responding to the scene.

CCFR said that some people fled from what was described as a “chaotic scene.”

Colleton County deputies found four people on the dark road, a quarter-mile south of where the incident took place.

Emergency vehicles were not able to access the area because of an involved disabled truck blocking the roadway. Life-saving measures were provided by deputies while additional ambulances and two helicopters were dispatched.

The victims included:

A 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, who was taken to Trident Medical Center’s Trauma Center in North Charleston.

A 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, who was was taken via helicopter to the Colleton County Medical Center and later to Trident Medical Center.

Another 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, who was flown to MUSC in Downtown Charleston.

A 19-year-old man who was taken to Trident Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

A 33-year-old woman, who was taken to Colleton Medical Center with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

A joint investigation is underway by Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.