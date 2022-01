SLED investigating after accused car break-in suspect killed by South Carolina officer

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department said an officer-involved shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday morning just off Crossroads Drive where officers were responding to a car break-in at the Palmetto Grove Apartments.

Officials said the suspect attempted to run away after being identified by police. During a struggle, the officer tried to apprehend the armed suspect, and the suspect was shot.

“I heard about it because North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess called me and informed me that there was a police-involved shooting early this morning,” Elder James Johnson, president of the Racial Justice Network, said. “He didn’t go into details about it but he told me there was one.”

Johnson wants answers from the police about the shooting sooner rather than later.

“For my organization and myself,” he said. “We want transparency. We don’t want SLED to wait six weeks before they produce the bodycams or the dashcams. I think we need to see that right away.”

Johnson is concerned now that there have been two officer-involved shootings two weeks into the new year.

“Police shootings across the state of South Carolina are on the rise,” he said.

Johnson plans to speak with the North Charleston Police Department Monday to learn more information about the shooting.

“Did the police receive shots from the deceased?” Johnson said. “I don’t know. But I will find that out in the morning when I talk with Chief Burgess.”

He said he also feels for the family who lost a loved one.

“It has to be horrible,” Johnson said. “You know, the day that Dr. King, we celebrate his birthday, the family has to worry about their son dying that day. It’s supposed to be a holiday.”

The North Charleston Police Department has contacted the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to conduct a formal investigation. More information is expected to be released as it becomes available.