SLED investigating after man killed by deputy investigating report of gunshots in Charleston

UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 18 | 12:44 P.M.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating a deadly deputy-involved shooting that occurred Saturday morning in the West Ashley area of Charleston.

According to reports, Charleston County sheriff’s deputies responded about 7:30 a.m. to multiple calls of shots fired in the 2500 block of Mona Avenue in the Springfield neighborhood.

Some witnesses in the neighborhood said their houses and cars were hit struck gunfire.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy’s patrol car was hit by a bullet and that a deputy took cover and returned fire, hitting the suspect. The man died later at a local hospital.

The deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave. SLED is investigating the incident. Count on 2 for updates.

