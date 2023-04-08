CHERAW, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after two tractors being used to repave a road in Chesterfield County were set on fire in March.

The incident happened at about 7:55 p.m. on March 16 along Highway 52 near Midway Road in Cheraw, according to SLED.

Agents said the tractors, which belonged to Lynches River Contracting, Inc., were in a staging area along the roadway and that the fire was reported by a passerby.

Tractor (Courtesy: SLED) Tractor (Courtesy: SLED)

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to CrimeStoppers. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is offered for any tip leading to an arrest.