SLED investigating Alex Murdaugh for misappropriating funds

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Monday released an update regarding an investigation into Alex Murdaugh.

A release provided by SLED says that the agency “opened an investigation into Alex Murdaugh based upon allegations that he misappropriated funds in connection to his position as a former lawyer with the Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, and Detrick (PMPED) law firm.”

SLED Chief Mark Keel issued the following statement:

“As Chief of SLED, I continue to urge the public to be patient and let this investigation take its course. Investigative decisions we make throughout this case and any potentially related case must ultimately withstand the scrutiny of the criminal justice process. As with all cases, SLED is committed to conducting a professional, thorough, and impartial criminal investigation, no matter where the facts lead us.”

Murdaugh was removed from his lawfirm in early September after being accused of misappropriating what was described as millions of dollars in funds.

Following his ousting, Murdaugh was allegedly shot on September 4 while changing a tire on a rural Hampton County road.

Days later, Murdaugh released a statement apologizing for his actions and announcing that he would be entering rehab, which his brother Randy indicated was for drug use. He also vowed to pay back all of the money misappropriated from the law firm.

Murdaugh said that the recent murders of his wife and son, Maggie and Paul, exacerbated his issues.