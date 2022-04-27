COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) –- A Columbia, South Carolina, man has been arrested for alleged lottery fraud.

Willie Lee Moses II, 36, tried to turn in two stolen scratch-off lottery tickets on Aug. 30 at a convenience store in Columbia, according to warrants from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Investigators said the tickets had been stolen during a burglary at a Kwik Mart on Peach Orchard Road in Sumter County. Moses redeemed the stolen tickets and received $85.

Authorities said Moses was identified from video recordings and through a request for information from deputies in Sumter County.

SLED agents arrested Moses on Monday on three counts of intent to defraud, counterfeit, or alter game tickets.

The agency was asked to investigate at the request of the South Carolina Education Lottery.