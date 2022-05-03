JACKSONBORO, S.C. (WCBD) –- A man who was wounded during an incident with Colleton County deputies has died, authorities said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called to investigate after an armed man was shot Sunday night during an encounter with deputies. It happened on Perkins Path near Jacksonboro.

William ‘Jerry’ Crosby, 55, was taken to Colleton County Medical Center where he died later died.

The sheriff’s office said Cpl. Jake Scott. Cpl. Scott, who has 11 years of experience in law enforcement, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of SLED’s investigation. His body camera was activated at the time of the shooting.

SLED conducts investigations involving law enforcement at the request of the agency involved. The agency said Monday it will release further information once its investigation is complete.