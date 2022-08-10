CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — State agents have filed more charges related to the April death of a 14-year-old girl with disabilities in Cherokee County.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced charges for 20-year-old Edward Vincent Baynard, along with additional charges for 42-year-old Bobbie Jo Baynard and 53-year-old David Eugene Baynard.

David and Bobbie Jo were previously charged with murder in the death of their 14-year-old daughter.

SLED has charged Edward Baynard with murder, unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by a legal custodian and three counts of ill treatment of animals.

State agents also charged both Bobbie Jo Baynard and David Eugene Baynard with child abuse and unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by a legal custodian.

Investigators with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office were notified on April 11 of the child’s death at a hospital.

“It was very clear and obvious to me once I began my examination of this handicapped child that there had been severe neglect from the caregivers,” said Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler in April.

The sheriff’s office executed a search warrant on a home on Camp Ferry Road near Gaffney where they found a home in what they called “deplorable conditions.”

Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said in April that the home “was filled with feces, urine, flies, maggots, roaches.”

“This is the worst case of neglect that we have ever seen in this county,” Mueller said.

More than 40 animals were seized from the home.

Warrants from SLED stated that one dog was found dead while two more puppies had to be euthanized by a veterinarian due to their condition.

SLED warrants also stated that Edward Baynard was employed as a Respite Nurse and a Certified Personal Care Assistant at the time of his sister’s death.

All three are being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center without bond.