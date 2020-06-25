SLED: No law prohibits Concealed Weapons Permit holders from wearing masks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) clarified Thursday there is no law prohibiting Concealed Weapons Permit (CWP) holders from wearing masks.

“There is no South Carolina CWP law that prohibits a South Carolina CWP holder from wearing a mask to comply with a city or a county health ordinance or to help stop the spread of COVID-19 while carrying a concealed weapon in South Carolina,” SLED said.

Gov. McMaster and DHEC Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell are encouraging people to wear face masks when out in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Wednesday that it is not unconstitutional for cities to pass ordinances requiring masks.