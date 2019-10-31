SLED opens investigation involving Charleston church where 2015 shooting happened

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD/WBTW) – The State Law Enforcement Division has confirmed to Nexstar-affiliate WCBD in Charleston that there is an open investigation that includes Mother Emanuel AME Church.

SLED tells News13 they cannot provide any details about the investigation because it is an open case.

The Post and Courier in Charleston reports that the investigation surrounds finances, including donations.

Mother Emanuel is the church where Dylann Roof opened fire on June 17, 2015. Nine people were killed at a Bible study.

The events of that day were remembered this past June.

In 2016, a former employee of the church claimed she saw illegal activity going on at the church but when she spoke out about it, was fired.

